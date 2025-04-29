The Bold and the Beautiful April 28 Recap: Eric and Brooke Bask in Victory as Ridge Questions His Loyalty

Eric and Brooke rejoice over the success of Forrester Creations’ fashion show in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. But the cherry on the cake was Brooke’s ramp walk as the showstopper that stumped Ridge. The former was thrilled about getting the attention she’s been longing for recently.

The episode started with Brooke meeting Ridge after their successful show and the latter expressed his excitement that Portofino showstopper gown and the one who wore it. That’s when the press gathered around them, asking all sorts of questions.

One of them was whether Brooke to wear that gown while walking a different type of aisle. The fact that the duo seems to have gotten closer was hard to digest for Taylor and Steffy as they watched on.

Taylor updated her daughter on the pre-show drama! How she got trapped with Brooke in a closed vault and that the latter nearly missed her show stopping moment. They were upset that Brooke somehow made it to the stage and it got her closer to Ridge, which is always her ulterior motive.

Elsewhere, Eric was ecstatic about the Forrester family’s glorious comeback and the fashion show being a success. He and Donna gushed over all the A-listers who not only attended the event but also complimented their new line.

Zende, Brooke, Ridge, Steffy, and Taylor joined the duo in their celebration. Everyone kept going gaga over the company and Brooke and Ridge’s fashion legacy. Steffy almost commented on the showstopper moment that she and her mother resented, but she was interrupted by her grandfather.

Before leaving the room, Brooke told Eric that their plan to win over Ridge seems to be going in the right direction. Elsewhere, Taylor got close to Ridge, making sure he only had eyes for her. He assured her that she had nothing to worry about.

However, as soon as Taylor left, Ridge’s mind got flooded with thoughts of his ex-wife, Brooke. What’s in store for their future? Stay tuned for updates!