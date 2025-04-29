Farah Khan recalls Alaya F's mom Pooja Bedi's Pehla Nasha song moment led to spot boy fainting on sets, find more

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently had actress Alaya F and her mother, Pooja Bedi, as guests on her YouTube channel. While Alaya whipped up her favorite blueberry protein pancakes, the conversation turned nostalgic as Farah and Pooja shared memories from making the classic 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. One story that had everyone laughing was an unexpected incident that happened while filming the iconic song Pehla Nasha.

Farah recalled that during the shoot of Pehla Nasha, Pooja Bedi stood on a car as part of the scene. However, things took a surprising turn when a spot boy, standing underneath the vehicle, fainted.

Farah joked to Alaya, “You know the story, right? When she stood on that car, the spot boy who was not behind her but underneath her, vo gir gaye (he fell). That’s the first time I've seen a thong. They were not very common in those days.”

Pooja quickly clarified that Farah was exaggerating a bit. According to her, the spot boy was actually standing a little further away. She explained that every time she tried to pull her dress down from the front, it would end up flying up from behind, causing quite a commotion on set.

The fun didn’t stop there. Farah, who had spent a lot of time helping Pooja with her dance moves for the movie, also teased her about her dancing skills. When Alaya admitted she wasn't naturally a good dancer either, Farah laughed and said that Alaya’s early dance moves reminded her of Pooja’s performance in the song Naam Hai Mera Fonseca. Despite all the teasing, Farah praised Alaya for her elegance and calmness, especially on the red carpet, comparing her favorably to Pooja’s more flamboyant style.

Pooja Bedi played the stylish and confident Devika in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, a film that starred Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka. The movie, considered a cult classic today, was recently re-released in theaters, bringing back a wave of nostalgia for fans.

Meanwhile, Alaya F, who made her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, has starred in movies like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Srikanth.

