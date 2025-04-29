Salman Khan says ‘Sanam hum aa gaye’ as he flaunts his chiseled body in latest pics from pool; fans say ‘aag laga di’

Salman Khan surely knows how to keep his fans entertained through his entertaining films and epic social media posts. Last seen in Sikandar, most recently, the superstar left the internet stirred with his latest shirtless pictures from the pool while his fans couldn’t help but flood the comments section with their reactions to it.

On Monday, April 28, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures. In the snaps that are now going viral on the internet for all the right reasons, the superstar exuded hotness. The shirtless pictures of Khan, clean-shaven look, and chiseled body are sure to remind you of Khan’s soft boy era from the 90s and early 2000s.

In the first picture, he was seen facing back towards the camera, which was followed by a couple of snaps with his close-up pictures. Adding a humorous touch to the post in his signature style, he expressed in the caption, "Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye………….Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani."

Take a look

Soon after the post debuted on Instagram, fans were quick to throng the comments section, hyping up the star with their overwhelming reactions. A fan wrote, "Aag lga di, aag lga di, aag lga di" and another called him, "Dabbang khan." In addition to this, a third user remarked, "Entry bhale he let ho lekin great ho bhaijaan jisa"

Furthermore, an excited fan stated, "Our tiger is ready to roar again prepare yourself!" while one user went nostalgic about his looks as he said, "oh jani ye to 90 wale salman bhai hai."

Notably, Salman, who turned 59 last year in December, is often seen proving that age is just a number. Just a couple of days back, he had shared a picture from his rigorous, sweaty workout in the gym. Prior to that, he had also shared a video from his farmhouse as he enjoyed farm life.

In the post, accompanied by a cheeky caption, he had written “Berry good for u," with the song Hum Aapke Bina from Sikandar, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, playing in the background. The Kick 2 actor was seen effortlessly climbing a Mulberry tree.

Sikandar was released earlier this year on Eid.

