Chhorii 2's Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals feeling uncomfortable shooting bikini scene in Pyaar Ka Punchnama; here’s what she did next

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a confident, modern woman in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. However, there were some scenes in the movie that she wasn’t comfortable filming, like the part where she was asked to wear a bikini. The actress revealed how she went abroad and wore a bikini for 3 consecutive days to feel comfortable playing her part. Read on!

Advertisement

Ace actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram handle is filled with images of her donning bikinis and monokinis. However, there was a time when she wasn’t comfortable wearing the clothing item. During an interaction with Hauterrfly, the actress admitted not having the courage to wear it while filming for Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Sharing the reason behind it, the Chhorii 2 actress divulged that only the things she has experienced in real life can she do on screen. By that time, she hadn’t worn a bikini. Hence, she told director Luv Ranjan, “Sir, the problem is that I won’t feel comfortable in this. Even if I wear it. I will be uncomfortable. So, how will I do it in your shot? How can I be confident?”

But she knew that she had to be okay with doing this. Hence, she did a solo trip abroad, and for the next three days, she wore a bikini wherever she went. From morning to night, to beaches and hotels, she consciously wore that piece of clothing.

Advertisement

“I did it consciously because I wanted to break my own mind and my own Taboo or consciousness of it by saying, I am roaming in a bikini,” she divulged, adding that it did feel liberating to her. This act helped her get over the fixation that she had, and when she returned to shoot her part, she forgot that she was in a bikini.

To refresh your memory, Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked the debut film of actor Kartik Aaryan. The romantic comedy film also featured Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma. After its successful run, the maker came with its sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, in 2015.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the horror movie, Chhorii 2, with Soha Ali Khan and others.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals why she likes Ranbir Kapoor more than her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan: 'aap uss nazar se...'