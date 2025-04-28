Jaat Box Office Collection Day 19: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie collects Rs 75 lakh on third Monday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 19: Jaat marks Sunny Deol's return to the cinemas after two years. Deol has entered the box office race after hitting an all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023. The new release co-stars Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra along with others. Jaat has collected Rs 75 lakh today.

Jaat is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios. The action drama has collected Rs 75 lakh on the third Monday of its release.

Sunny Deol-led actioner minted Rs 59.60 crore in its extended opening week. In the second week, the film earned Rs 17.85 crore. This was followed by Gopichand Malineni's helmer entering into the third weekend during which it fetched Rs 4.8 crore.

The cume collection of Jaat now stands at Rs 83 crore in its theatrical run.

Week/Days India Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Week 2 Rs 17.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.10 crore Day 17 Rs 1.65 crore Day 18 Rs 2.05 crore Day 19 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 83 crore

With its decent hold at the box office, Jaat will soon close its curtains while remaining under the Rs 100 crore mark. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, the film is expected to collect its lifetime business of around Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore. It is competing with Kesari Chapter 2, Ground Zero, and the theatrical re-release of Andaz Apna Apna.

While Jaat will bid goodbye, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii will join the race starting from May 1, 2025. Sunny Deol's movie received mixed to positive word of mouth. The box office verdict of the film is yet to be determined.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

