General Hospital April 28 Episode Recap: Brick Saves Sonny's Life as Mysterious Nurse Tries to Poison His IV

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama for the audience. Sonny is saved by Brick before the nurse tries to poison his IV. Details below.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 29, 2025
General Hospital via IMDB

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama. In the previous episode, the audience witnessed that a nurse was trying to poison Sonny after his open-heart surgery. However, in the new episode, Brick barges into Sonny’s room and saves him.

Unsure of how to save herself, the nurse reaches out for a weapon, but Brick gets his gun out and pulls the trigger. Nurse is shot dead and falls at the end of Sonny’s hospital bed.

Right before the incident, Sonny is lying in a dreamlike state due to a heavy dose of anesthesia. In his imagination, he has a heartfelt reunion with his father, Mike. Sonny finds himself and the latter at an empty Bobbie’s. As the waiter approaches them, takes the order and leaves, Sonny expresses his happiness at meeting with his father. 

While Sonny is thrilled to meet his father, the first question that he asks him is whether he could not make it out of his surgery. Mike responds that the surgery went well, and he thought he would meet his son in the little time he got while the latter was in a sedated state.

Sonny opened up about his problems and issues to his father, revealing that he is left worried about his family. Sonny claims he is not sure how to take care of other members, especially after Michael’s death. Mike, however, promised that he would be able to take care of them without any repercussions. 

On the other hand, at Port Charles, Kristina and Molly demand answers from Alexis about the paperwork signed by her a couple of days ago.  As the later tries to come up with an excuse, she receives a gift, which serves as the perfect distraction from the complicated question. 

Meanwhile, Trina and Kai spend some time together before Kai heads for a big operation. While Trina is still in doubt about the latter’s surgery, she keeps a brave face on as the couple heads out for some fresh air.









