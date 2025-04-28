Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina catch attention as they vibe together at party; unseen VIDEO takes over internet

Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina may have never officially confirmed their relationship, but their public appearances and cryptic posts often leave fans believing that they’re dating. Most recently, a video of the duo has gone viral on the internet as they vibed together at a bash in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Just a few weeks back, Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina attended a bash in Mumbai. Several videos from the event took over the internet, and now the most recent one showed them joined by Sohail Khan-Seema Sajdeh’s son, Nirvan Khan, among others. They were seen vibing to Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjaana Anjaani’s super hit track, Tujhe Bhula Diya.

In the video, the Loveyapa actress was seen standing a step above, right behind Vedang, while the Jigra actor thoroughly enjoyed and vibed to the track. Interestingly, when the lyrics ‘Phir kyun teri yaadon ne, mujhe rula diya oh’ played, he turned around and looked at Khushi, leaving the actress with a bright smile around — making it a perfect wholesome moment.

Watch the viral video

In another video clip from the party, Khushi and Vedang were seen dancing to Desi Girl song mashup with Akon’s super hit track, Sexy Bitch. They also came together to pose for a delightful selfie with DJ Ganesh that showed Khushi with her arm around Raina.

Advertisement

Watch video

In the viral clip, Vedang looked handsome in a white t-shirt with a black shirt over it, paired with denim pants. Meanwhile, Khushi oozed the glam quotient in a lavender handkerchief top.

It was just a few days back that the Nadaaniyan actress sent the internet into frenzy after she flaunted her pendant with Vedang’s initials.

The rumored lovebirds stepped into the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which was released in 2022. It was during the movie promotions of their debut film that their dating rumors went rife.

On the professional front, Khushi was last seen in Netflix’s rom-com Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. It also featured Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in the key roles. Vedang, on the other hand, was last seen in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: ‘Kartik Aaryan PR ka baap hai’ says Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt; recalls training him for Chandu Champion: ‘Mere upar shak karta tha’