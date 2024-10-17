Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday have special birthday wish for Anant Ambani’s wife Radhika Merchant; Shikhar Pahariya calls her ‘Mumma 2.0’

The wife of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, turned a year older on October 16, 2024. While she enjoyed her big day with her loved ones, some of her B-town pals took the opportunity to shower her with love. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, Shikhar Pahariya, and others took to social media to pen a special wish for the birthday girl.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped an image of Radhika Merchant looking like a dream in her golden top. Wishing the second Ambani bahu on her birthday, the Bajirao Mastani actress penned, “Happiest of birthdays to you lovely. Lots of love always.” She was joined by CTRL actress Ananya Panday. The young star dropped an unseen image from Radhika and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities. In the post, she wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful girl. Love you radhuu.”

While Ananya and PeeCee dropped gorgeous images of the birthday girl, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, posted an unseen image from a couple of years ago. In the monochrome picture, both of them looked sweet donning a floral tiara at what seems like someone’s birthday bash. He wished her by penning, “Happy birthday Mumma 2.0.”

Check it out:

Social media sensation and the friend of almost all Bollywood youngsters, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, dropped an unseen video that featured Radhika interacting with Katy Perry during her cruise pre-wedding function earlier this year. The singer not only appreciated the massive diamond engagement ring of Merchant, she also dedicated the song I Kissed a Girl to her. In the caption, Orry wrote, “Happy birthday @radhika161094” along with heart emojis.

Watch the video:

To jog your memory, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted multiple lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and a luxurious cruise shift before tying the knot at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. At the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, they invited international singer Rihanna to perform and entertain the guests. Soon after Nita Ambani went to Kashi to offer the first wedding card to the Lord, the pre-wedding events kick-started.

Several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, and others, attended their wedding.

