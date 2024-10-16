EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra has right attitude, Varun Dhawan ‘gets up in gym’, Ajay Devgn is dedicated; reveals their fitness trainer Prashant Sawant

It’s pretty hard not to recall Shah Rukh Khan’s chiseled and muscular body from Pathaan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s transformation as Mary Kom for the fighter’s biopic. Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn’s fitness journeys are also followed by many fans. But do you know that there’s one person behind the B-town stars looking so good? Well, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant spilled the beans about their workout routines.

During the exclusive fitness podcast, Shah Rukh Khan's fitness trainer Prashant Sawant stated that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the right attitude for training. When quizzed about Ajay Devgn, the trainer stated that the things that his admirers should learn from the senior star are “Dedication, understanding yourself that now you’re getting older so you have to look better and fit.” He added that the Singham Again actor spends ‘good’ time in the gym. He also added that all celebs including Shah Rukh Khan spend nearly an hour in the gym owing to the lack of time and their hectic schedules.

He then moved on to speaking about handsome hunk and fitness enthusiast, actor Varun Dhawan. Sawant stated, “Varun Dhawan gets up in the gym. He is mad about his body and he has a love for looking good and ribbed. Unse dedication, consistency seekhni chahiye and passion to look good. (People should learn dedication and consistency from him along with the passion to look good.)”

As he spilled some fitness secrets and insights into the lives of these celebrities, Prashant also opened up about training Abhishek Bachchan. He was quick to state that Abhishek is self-motivated and is fun in the gym. He further added that The Big Bull actor knows a lot of things and one gets to learn from him. The fitness trainer also stated that since Ajay and Junior Bachchan are close-knit, the former introduced him to Abhishek during Dhoom. Sawant was quick to state that most of them trust him blindly which makes his task difficult.

