Radhika Merchant Birthday: When Katy Perry dedicated I Kissed a Girl to her at cruise pre-wedding and she kissed singer's cheek; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities were the talk of the town in 2024. On the occasion of Radhika’s birthday today, October 16, 2024, an unseen video from Katy Perry’s performance during the cruise pre-wedding has surfaced on the internet. The singer dedicated the song I Kissed a Girl to her, and Radhika sweetly kissed Katy's cheek.

Today, internet sensation Orry took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the cruise pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, Katy Perry asks to see Radhika’s hand adorned with the ‘big diamond.’ She exclaims, “Oh my god, it's gorgeous” on seeing the engagement ring.

Katy continues, “Well, this next song is dedicated to this beautiful bride that I'll never be able to kiss.” She sings the song I Kissed a Girl while holding Radhika’s hand. Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Ranveer Singh, and more are seen standing behind Radhika and enjoying the song. At the end, Radhika sweetly plants a kiss on Katy’s cheek.

In the caption, Orry wrote, “Happy birthday @radhika161094,” accompanied by heart emojis. Watch the video here!

Fans gushed over the duo in the video's comments section. One person said, “Katy is so goofy, I love her,” while another wrote, “Radhika is pretty as hell, and just by seeing her, you just know she gives off good vibes and energy.” A user asked, “Oh Orry, how does it feel to live my dream?” Others wished Radhika a happy birthday and left red hearts and fire emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities showered love by liking the post.

Coming to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, they tied the knot at the luxurious Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding celebrations began in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. International singer Rihanna mesmerized the guests with her performance.

Another pre-wedding happened on a cruise around Europe at the end of May. The itinerary included activities like the Masquerade Ball, the Toga Party, and more.

