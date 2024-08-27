Priyanka Chopra says ‘alvida Mumbai’ as she jets off after attending brother Siddharth’s wedding festivities; netizens say ‘kabhi alvida na kehna’

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently graced her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities in Mumbai, turning heads in a stunning burgundy saree that perfectly embodied her signature Desi Girl charm. During her visit, she also stopped by Film City, sparking fan speculation about a potential surprise. Now, as she departs from India, she shared a video bidding farewell with the message, 'alvida Mumbai.'

On August 27, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories, making fans emotional as she shared a video from her airplane window, bidding goodbye to Mumbai. Along with the video, she wrote, "See u soon, Mumbai," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis. The video quickly went viral, prompting fans to react. One fan even commented, "Kabhi alvida na kehna..."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra re-shared her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement post on her Instagram Stories, adding two heart emoji and evil eye emoji. The couple shared stunning photos from their engagement and hastakshar ceremony on social media. In one picture, Siddharth is seen kissing Neelam, while in another, the duo proudly flaunts their engagement rings. They also posted some romantic photos, followed by beautiful shots from their hastakshar ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared some stunning photos on Instagram, where she dazzled in a beautiful burgundy saree paired with a pearl choker and matching earrings. With bright lipstick and a messy bun, she flaunted her million-dollar smile, leaving everyone in awe. In one of the photos, she sported sunglasses, exuding pure bossy vibes that we can't get over anytime soon. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, "Berries and cream."

On the professional front, Priyanka has just wrapped up filming The Bluff under the direction of Frank E. Flowers. She is also set to appear in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, featuring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. Her Marathi film Paani is also slated to release in theatres on October 18, directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures. Besides these, Priyanka will reportedly be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

