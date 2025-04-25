5 best Asif Ali movies on OTT: Adios Amigo, Level Cross, Rekhachithram, and more

Looking for some good Malayalam films to stream? Asif Ali has a great list of movies that are perfect for binge-watching. He picks strong stories and always gives a natural performance. Whether you like thrillers or light-hearted tales, here are five of his best movies now available on OTT.

5 best Asif Ali movies on OTT

1. Adios Amigo

Where to watch: Netflix

Asif Ali starrer Adios Amigo is a Malayalam comedy drama film about two men, Priyan and Prince, who meet at a bus station and decide to travel together. Priyan is struggling with his mother's medical bills, while Prince is a reckless, wealthy man. Their journey helps them confront past mistakes and bond over their shared struggles.

2. Level Cross

Where to watch: Aha/Amazon Prime Video/Manorama Max

If you like psychological thriller movies, then do watch Asif Ali's Level Cross. This film is about Raghu, a gatekeeper who finds an unconscious woman named Chaithali (Amala Paul) in the desert. As they share their dark pasts, their lives intertwine. Raghu’s shocking secrets unfold as Chaithali’s troubled history with her abusive husband Zincho comes to light.

3. Kooman

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kooman is one of the best Malayalam crime thrillers. The film revolves around Giri Shankar, a CPO who faces disrespect from his colleagues and villagers. After seeking revenge for a humiliating incident, Giri's life spirals into chaos. His obsession with solving a string of mysterious deaths leads him to uncover dark magic and a serial killer.

4. Virus

Where to watch: Aha/Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

Asif Ali and thriller films go hand in hand. Virus is a thriller based on the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The film follows the spread of the virus after a man named Zakariya dies, infecting healthcare workers and others. A team of doctors and officials works together to control the outbreak.

5. Rekhachithram

Where to watch: Aha/SonyLIV

Rekhachithram was a blockbuster when it hit the big screens. This Asif Ali starrer is a Malayalam mystery crime drama set in Malakkappara. Police officer Vivek investigates the suicide of Rajendran, uncovering a dark past involving a missing woman named Rekha. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a murder linked to a film shoot and a conspiracy involving powerful figures.

