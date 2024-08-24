Priyanka Chopra channels her inner desi girl in burgundy saree at brother Siddharth’s wedding festivities; pose with mom and other family in INSIDE pics

Priyanka Chopra graced the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday evening. Dressed in a striking burgundy saree, Priyanka dazzled with her elegance and grace. Recent viral photos show her posing with relatives and her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. The images also offer a glimpse of the beautiful bride and groom-to-be.

In the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra's relative, she looks absolutely breathtaking in her stunning saree. Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings, adding a regal touch to her look. Priyanka is seen posing with her relatives and her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Additionally, she delivered a speech with her mother by her side, showcasing a remarkable presence.

Her mother looked stunning in a lilac saree adorned with stone embellishments. Another photo provides a glimpse of Neelam and Siddharth as they take the stage for a heartfelt speech. Neelam dazzled in a shimmering thigh-high slit outfit, while Siddharth appeared sharp in a blue pantsuit.

In another viral video from the wedding festivities, the couple is seen showcasing their wedding rings and receiving blessings from elders, including Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka shines in an orange suit for the occasion, smiling brightly in the photos. She warmly embraces the couple, adding a heartfelt moment to the celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has just completed filming The Bluff, where she takes on the role of a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting, under the direction of Frank E. Flowers. She is also set to appear in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, featuring a star-studded cast including John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her Marathi film Paani, which is slated for a big-screen release on October 18. Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, Paani tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency. Priyanka is also reportedly joining the cast of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

