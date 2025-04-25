Mad Square OTT Verdict, Box Office: Here's how Narne Nithiin's Telugu comedy has performed

Mad Square made a return of one of the most anticipated sequels of the epic Telugu comedy entertainer Mad, released in 2023. Reprising the same stellar star cast one more time, the film opened to mixed responses from fans.

It was on April 25 when the Narne Nithiin starrer was released on Netflix for its OTT streaming, and social media seems to be already buzzing with reviews of it.

Advertisement

Well, on a broad note, a fair share of viewers have agreed that the film is an entertaining watch, which deserves at least one genuine attempt at being watched by the audience. People have liked the attempt by the makers to dissolve a commercial entertainer within a teenage college drama.

Others have compared Mad and Mad Square and expressed how both films have optimally delivered as expected from a comedy drama, with no over-the-top presentations.

Interestingly, some of the netizens have highlighted that Mad Square, being aired in a variety of different languages on OTT, has made it quite more accessible to fans across the country.

Besides the positives, some audiences have also poked out discredits in the film, with many finding the storyline over-hyped and at times the scenes over-dramatic. The movie, for many, has also failed to live up to the expectations of the film’s first part, thereby stirring a lack of interest in watching for many.

Advertisement

Check out the fan reactions here:

Coming back to Mad Square’s box office collection minted by the Telugu movie, it closed at a sweeping Rs. 66 crores worldwide at the end of its theatrical debut. The coming-of-age rom-com managed to perform decently enough, much like its predecessor.

Besides this, the bone-tickling performances of actors, comic timing, and the screenplay of the entirety of Mad Square made it a unanimously fun watch for many.

ALSO READ: Thudarum: How a single photo turned into the making of Mohanlal and Shobana’s Malayalam film