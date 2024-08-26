Priyanka Chopra feels like a ‘pardesi’ as she visits Mumbai’s Film City after a long time; we wonder what’s cooking?

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. But it seems there’s more to her plan! The actress has shared a glimpse of visiting the iconic Mumbai’s Film City after a long hiatus and our Bollywood heart can only manifest an Indian project headlined by her.

PeeCee took to her Instagram story and shared a video taken from inside her car while she also showed the huge entrance where Film City was written. She tuned her story with the iconic ‘Ghar aya Pardesi’ from Sunny Deol’s Gadar and watching it truly felt like her homecoming. Chopra attached a crying and laughing emoji hinting at having mixed emotions about her visit.

Watch the video here:-

As of now, the only Indian project announced starring Priyanka is Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma would hit gym at 4 AM, Akshay Kumar didn't join for drink: Manoj Pahwa details what it takes to be an A-lister