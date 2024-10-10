Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera calls Bollywood 'cult', says except Alia Bhatt star kids are 'very average'

Actress Meera Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1920 London in 2016, co-starring Sharman Joshi. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and Mannara Chopra are Meera Chopra's paternal cousins. Meera, who considers herself an outsider, recently called Bollywood a "cult" and called star kids "very average" except Alia Bhatt.

In a new interview with Hitflik, Meera Chopra opened up about how she faced challenges in the Hindi film industry during the early days of her career. She recalled being asked to make her connections and attend parties to improve her network.

Calling Bollywood a "cult" industry, the actress shared that she has now realized that it is quite important to be a part of a group from which artists get work in films. The Section 375 actress added that for actors, getting opportunities becomes easier if they are friends with the "right people" as it takes a lot of struggle and time to prove your worth.

In the same interview, Meera Chopra expressed how she perceives the presence of star kids in Bollywood. Meera continued that barring Alia Bhatt, other star kids are "getting work" as they are born and raised in the industry.

"Right now, the industry is flooded with star kids, and sorry to say, they are very average. Except Alia (Bhatt), I don’t see anybody having the calibre to do the kind of work they are doing. They are getting work only because they are born and raised in this industry. Will anybody bet on an outsider after four flops? No," Meera noted.

Moreover, Meera Chopra elaborated on how her journey in Bollywood became difficult because she didn't pay attention to networking. Meera added that if she had been an insider, things would have been easier for her career. The actress claimed that she would have been a part of over 20 films even if she didn't have "talent".

On the work front, Meera Chopra also appeared in Satish Kaushik's 2014 directorial venture, Gang of Ghosts, along with Section 375 (2019) and Safed (2023). The actress has primarily worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

