Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha once referred to her dad Ranbir Kapoor as 'Papa Bhatt'; calls RK 'super creative with her playtime'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha in November of the same year. The couple often gets vocal about parenting the munchkin. Alia recently revealed that her daughter Raha once referred to her dad Ranbir Kapoor as 'Papa Bhatt'. The actress also shared that Ranbir is 'super creative with her playtime'.

In a recently released promo of Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans about how her daughter Raha once uttered their names.

The promo shows Kareena mentioning that Alia has added "Kapoor" as her second surname. Alia replies, "You know Raha said that. She said, 'Alia Bhatt' and once she said 'Papa Bhatt'."

Talking about Ranbir as a father, the Alpha actress expressed that he is super-creative during Raha's playtime and that she will never be able to match that skill.

Earlier, during her movie promotion, Alia Bhatt revealed that her daughter Raha loves RRR's famous song, Naatu Naatu. Alia shared that the cute munchkin requests the actress to play the track every day and that they perform the hook step together.

The Love & War actress has previously spoken about Raha watching songs featuring her parents. Alia and Ranbir's daughter has been introduced to songs like Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Radha from Student of the Year, and Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor. The young actress will be gracing the What Women Want couch in an upcoming episode of the show.

On the work front, in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani in 2023. She was paired with Ranveer Singh in the movie. Alia made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone last year alongside Gal Gadot. Alia has Alpha, Love & War, and a love story project in her kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor last acted in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film, Animal. He is now gearing up for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Ramayana in which he will play the role of Lord Rama.

