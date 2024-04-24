'Ranbir Kapoor has lucked out with Alia Bhatt,' says Riddhima Kapoor as she compares couple to Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a perfect match, not only as actors but also as partners. They share a deep respect for each other's families and treat them as their own. We often catch glimpses of their bond with their in-laws.

However, hearing such praise directly from family members adds a different level of significance. Recently, Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni spoke in an interview with Galatta India, praising Alia's kindness and support during their family's difficult times.

Riddhima Kapoor showers praises on Alia Bhatt

During the conversation, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't stop praising her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. She said, “Alia is a lovely girl. She is extremely loving and very kind and the best thing about her is that she is very giving. My brother has lucked out with her. Even she is very lucky.” Bharat Sahni also chimed in, saying, “I love her vibe. She is very chilled out. No politics, she doesn’t like to gossip. She's unstoppable. I love her. ” Riddhima agreed with her husband's opinion.

Further, Riddhima compared the relationship between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor with her parents. She suggested that Alia embodies qualities similar to Rishi Kapoor, while Ranbir's traits are reminiscent of those of Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima says Alia Bhatt provided support during tough times

Riddhima also shared that after her father's death, she stayed with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, for a few months. Although they maintained a facade of normalcy in front of each other, they often cried in their rooms.

Riddhima revealed how Ranbir and Alia visited them every day during this challenging period, providing much-needed support. She mentioned feeling shattered, but Ranbir and Alia's presence brought comfort. Riddhima also described how she tried to uplift her mother's spirits by organizing gatherings with their cousins to pass the time.

When asked about the Tamasha actor's tendency to keep his emotions bottled up, Riddhima expressed concern, stating that it's not a healthy approach. She speculated that he likely confides in the Udta Punjab actress about his feelings, as she has been a great support during tough times and has been actively involved.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on 14 April in 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha, later that year.

