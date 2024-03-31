Ranbir Kapoor recalls ‘joota chupai’ ceremony at his wedding with Alia Bhatt; know what happened

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has returned with his new comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show the first episode of which was released earlier tonight. Joining the host were the three important people of the Kapoor family- Neetu, Ranbir, and his sister Riddhima. As they spoke about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, the Animal actor shared a fun anecdote of the 'joota chupai' ceremony from their intimate wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about the joota chupai ceremony from his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Kapil Sharma invited Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to inaugurate the first episode of his new show The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the Kapoor family spoke about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Sharma asked him if the rumors of him paying in lakhs to Alia’s sister during the joota chupai ceremony at their wedding were true or not.

Responding to it, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor said, “No. That’s not true,” to this his mother Neetu added, “We did give them some cash.” Ranbir then recalled that as customary, Alia’s sister did demand a couple of lakhs from him as part of the fun joota chupai ceremony. However, he ended up bringing them down to a couple of thousand.

On hearing this, Archana Puran Singh, who is also a key part of the show, was taken aback. She said, “In thousand. So less”. To this the Animal star added, “Yes. The wedding happened at home. The shoes would still be at home. Take them if you want,” they laughed collectively.

Ranbir Kapoor recalls getting thrashed by his dad Rishi Kapoor

While talking about multiple unknown anecdotes from his life, Ranbir also spoke about the first and the last time he got a tapli from his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. He recalled, “It was Diwali puja at RK studios, and papa was very religious. I think I was 8 or 9 years old, and I had stepped inside the temple wearing shoes. I got a smack on my head.”

It was in 2018 that Kapoor revealed that he was dating Bhatt. A couple of years later in April 2022, they got married in a traditional ceremony at the balcony of their apartment in Mumbai. In November of the same year, the celebs welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Raha Kapoor.

