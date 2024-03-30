The Great Indian Kapil Show: Being the best father to changing Raha’s diapers, 8 things Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor revealed about their angel

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are both renowned stars with an enormous fan following. Ever since their marriage, fans have been eager to catch glimpses into their marital bliss, and this curiosity has only amplified with the arrival of their daughter, Raha.

Recently, Ranbir graced The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, accompanied by his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. During their appearance, they shared heartwarming and intriguing anecdotes about the newest addition to their family, much to the delight of their admirers.

1. Ranbir Kapoor shared that he has changed Raha's diapers

During the conversation, Archana Puran Singh asked Ranbir Kapoor if he had ever changed Raha's diapers. To this, the actor responded with a smile, "Sab kiya hai (I have done everything). Main actually burp specialist tha (I was actually the burp specialist)."

Neetu Kapoor then chimed in, saying, "He is a specialist at everything. Aur wo bhi deewani hai. Dekhti rehti hai, baap ko dhoondhti rehti hai (She is also crazy about him, she keeps looking for her father)."

2. Raha enjoys sleeping with Alia Bhatt and playing with Ranbir

When asked who the little one feels more comfortable sleeping with, her mother or father, the Animal actor replied, "I think Alia ke saath because sukoon waha milta hai (I think with Alia because she gets peace there), but she likes to play with me."

3. Ranbir feels like sitting at home and just staring at Raha

The star also revealed that since Raha's birth, he doesn't want to do anything else. He doesn't want to shoot movies; he just wants to stay at home and look at her. Even when she is sleeping, he wants to stare at her. He adds, "Aisi feeling to maine kabhi life mein mehsoos nahi ki.

Mummy mujhe bolti rehti hain 'ab tujhe pata chala mere ander ka feeling hoti thi?' (I have never felt this feeling before in my life. My mother keeps telling me 'now you know how I used to feel?'). Now I know how mummy used to feel about me and Riddhima."

4. Neetu Kapoor has never seen a father quite like Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor showers praise on Ranbir for his exceptional fatherhood, saying, "He is the best father. Alia to achi maa hai hi (Alia is a good mother), she is outstanding, but this guy, maine bahut baap dekhe hain, aisa nahi dekha. (I have seen many fathers, but never one like him)." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni adds, "He's a very hands-on father."

5. Ranbir has transformed since Raha's birth

When Kapil Sharma asked Neetu Ji if she had observed any changes after Ranbir's marriage to Alia Bhatt, she responded, "He has changed for the better since getting married. And after Raha's birth, he has become even more caring." Riddhima commended him for being a "loving" and "amazing" dad.

6. Ranbir feels fortunate to have a daughter as his first child

Kapil, a father of two, with his eldest being a daughter named Anayra, remarked on the incredible experience of having daughters as one's first children. Ranbir, with folded hands and a joyful expression, responded, "Truly blessed."

7. Ranbir brims with expressions when he's with Raha

Neetu remarked that while Ranbir is a terrific actor with a wide range of expressions on screen, he tends to be less reactive in real life. However, she noted that one should observe his face as soon as Raha enters the room; it's filled with various expressions, reflecting his immense joy and happiness in her presence.

8. Ranbir wants to bring Raha to the Kapil Sharma Show

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor expressed his eagerness to bring his daughter Raha Kapoor to the show. Kapil, excitedly, responded that it would be amazing and mentioned that he would also bring his daughter along.

