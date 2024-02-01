Ranbir Kapoor's latest airport look will remind you of Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for his already-released film Animal and for his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Love & War. The actor has broken several box-office records and won accolades for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film which also starred Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Ever since SLB’s upcoming project was announced, fans have been speculating a lot of things including the actor’s look in it. Yesterday RK was spotted for the first time in his clean-shaven look and today yet again he was spotted at the airport in that look.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the Mumbai airport

Yesterday as Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in his clean-shaven look after a long time, it came as a breath of fresh air for all the fans who loved him in this look. The actor in a cap and no beard looked straight out of his film Barfi. Fans speculated that this might be the look from his upcoming film Love & War as he was spotted outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house. Today, yet again the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting off to an undisclosed location. But what caught our eyes was his look.

Ranbir was not wearing a cap today and had his specs on. In this look, he appeared straight out of his Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. He wore a grey sweater top and layered it with a black jacket and completed his look with brown baggy pants and white shoes. His hairstyle and especially specs reminded fans of his Jagga Jasoos look.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Ranbir Kapoor work front

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is all geared up for the sequel Animal Park. We already reported that the film will go on the writing stage in February this year and it will go on the floors in 2025.

Till that time, Ranbir has 2 major films to wrap. One is Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana which will star Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and KGF star Yash as Raavan. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Are you a true Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fan? Take this QUIZ to find out how well you know the power couple