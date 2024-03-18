Randeep Hooda's portrayal of VD Savarkar in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets lauded by latter’s grandson: ‘He reduced 30 kg’

Randeep Hooda’s association with the Indian film industry started in the year 2001. But he got the recognition he deserved with films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Highway, Sarbjit, and others. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his historical biographical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which is also his directorial debut film. In it, he plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. A while ago, the grandson of the activist spoke greatly of Randeep’s portrayal of his grandfather.

VD Savarkar’s grandson lauds Randeep Hooda's portrayal of him in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The grandson of activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Ranjit Savarkar, recently spoke to ANI and shared his thoughts on the way Randeep Hooda has showcased his grandfather in his biopic titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Lauding the Highway actor, he said, “I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight.”

Savarkar also said, “Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries.”

Randeep Hooda revealed he locked himself to prepare for Veer Savarkar biopic

Nearly two weeks ago, on the death anniversary of the late politician Veer Savarkar on February 26, Hooda dropped a series of photos in honor of Veer Savarkar. In the captions, he also revealed staying in the cell to feel what the politician and activist must have gone through.

Advertisement

He penned, “Today is the punyatithi of one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. Leader, Fearless Freedom Fighter, Writer, Philosopher & Visionary #SawatantryaVeerSavarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11-foot jail in Kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic, I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement.

I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhuman conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution is unmatchable hence for decades the Anti India forces still continue to vilify him. Naman.”

Advertisement

Take a look at his post:

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on March 22, 2024.