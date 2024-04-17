Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar; AR Rahman and Randeep Hooda will also be honored

Amitabh Bachchan, a name synonymous with megastardom in the Indian film industry, has numerous accolades to his credit. Soon, another feather will be added to his cap as he is set to be honored with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puruskar.

This prestigious award is bestowed annually upon an individual who has made a groundbreaking contribution to the nation, its people, and society. Joining him in receiving this honor are AR Rahman and Randeep Hooda.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Mangeshkar family announced that the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award would be conferred upon Amitabh Bachchan. This award, created in memory of Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in 2022, honors people who've made big impacts on society.

Bachchan, who's 81 years old, will get this award on April 24, which is the same day they remember their father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was a theater and music legend.

Previously, the award was bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Asha Bhosle, in 2023. Additionally, the press release announced that A R Rahman will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for his amazing work in Indian music. Randeep Hooda will also be recognized with the Vishesh Puraskar for his great contributions to cinema.

More about the recipients of the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award:

The Deepstambh Foundation Manobal, a non-profit organization, will also receive the award for their outstanding social service. Additionally, the drama Galib produced by Malhar and Vajreshwari under the banner of Ashtavinayak Prakashit will be recognized as the best drama of the year.

Marathi writer Manjiri Phadke will be honored with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar (Vagvilasini Puraskar) for her significant contributions to literature. Ashok Saraf and Padmini Kolhapure will also receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for their remarkable achievements in cinema.

Other recipients include Roopkumar Rathod for his outstanding contributions to music, Bhau Torsekar for his editorial services, and Atul Parchure for his dedication to theatre and drama. The function will be presided over by Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and the awards will be presented by Asha Bhosle to the deserving recipients, as mentioned in the press release.

