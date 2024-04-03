Randeep Hooda addresses Bollywood’s no-show for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar; admits not supporting others either

Randeep Hooda was recently seen in the biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which he also directed himself. Released on March 22 this year, the movie has managed to recover its investments amid dropping numbers. The actor has now spoken about Bollywood’s no-show for his political drama.

Randeep Hooda on receiving no support from Bollywood

Hooda while speaking to Siddharth Kannan shared why the industry doesn’t promote his films relatively. “What support am I even supposed to ask for? Everybody’s busy with their own work. The industry isn’t some animal. It’s a large entity. I’m also a part of it. A lot of people guided me on this project, a lot of my old directors. So, I don’t understand what help I’m supposed to ask for. Am I supposed to ask for money? I would love for people to watch my movie, and to not get drowned by the political overtones that it has been assigned”, he said.

Randeep Hooda further expressed his views on the industry dynamics and his approach to work. Despite collaborating with prominent producers like Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, Randeep feels he hasn't aligned himself with any 'camps' in Bollywood. In the same interview, the Sarabjit actor acknowledged the lack of social media promotion for his projects while admitting that he doesn't tweet in support of others' films either.

Randeep Hooda on working with industry veterans

Hooda confessed that he is grateful for the guidance he has received from veteran directors but credited his self-reliance in finding his foot in the industry. He was heard saying, “I’ve rarely approached people for work, and when I have, I’ve sounded like a fraud to myself. I’ve worked with them all. Yash Raj, Karan Johar, the Bhatts, Sajid Nadiadwala… Only Excel I haven’t worked with yet.”

Randeep Hooda recalls feeling overlooked despite bagging Extraction

Reflecting on the muted response to his role in the Netflix film Extraction, the actor admitted to feeling overlooked and thought that the assumption that he is ‘arrogant’ took him downhill. He shared, “I must’ve had one of the meatiest roles in history (for an Indian in Hollywood), but nobody said anything. But yes, sometimes a pat on the back is a good thing.”

Randeep Hooda confesses not knowing what Bollywood parties are actually for

While he has collaborated with several industry veterans, Randeep confessed to attending Bollywood parties primarily for personal enjoyment rather than networking. He shared, “I used to go to those parties to enjoy myself, which is not why you go to these parties, I realised much later. I went to party, not to make connections. Sometimes I would party a little too much. I wish I knew how to play the game when I was younger. But it doesn’t come naturally to me.”

Did you know Randeep Hooda sold his properties to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar?

During an appearance on the BeerBiceps podcast, Randeep spoke about how he invested his personal funds, including proceeds from properties purchased by his father in Mumbai, into the film. Randeep shared, “We had financial difficulties. My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop. This film didn’t have anybody’s support.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also starred Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

