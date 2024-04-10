5 Imtiaz Ali movies to watch before diving into Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra

We would never believe you if you said you are not an Imtiaz Ali fan. He is a magician of cinematic brilliance. The filmmaker has given Hindi cinema some of those stories that are etched in our hearts forever. He is all set to arrive with his next titled Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and it seems the befitting time to revisit some of his cinematic gems that live rent-free in our hearts.

1. Jab We Met (2007)

This romantic comedy is a delightful rollercoaster ride of emotions. The film follows the journey of Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), a low-spirited businessman who meets the bubbly and talkative Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) on a train journey. As their lives weave into each other, Aditya finds himself drawn into Geet's world of spontaneity and joy. Imtiaz Ali with his lens has beautifully captured the evolution of their relationship against the backdrop of scenic locations and soulful music. Jab We Met is a heartwarming tale of love, self-discovery, and second chances.

2. Rockstar (2011)

Rockstar is a musical drama that explores the complexities of fame, love, and artistic passion. Ranbir Kapoor plays Jordan, a troubled musician fighting his inner demons in the movie. The film follows Jordan's troublesome journey as he rises to stardom while dealing with the highs and lows of his relationship with Heer (Nargis Fakhri). Imtiaz Ali's masterful direction, coupled with AR Rahman's soul-stirring music creates this mesmerizing experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

3. Highway (2014)

Highway is definitely that road film that crosses the conventional boundaries of storytelling. Alia Bhatt delivers a breakthrough performance as Veera, a young woman who is abducted just days before her wedding. As Veera finds herself on an unexpected journey across the breathtaking landscapes of northern India, she discovers newfound freedom and a deeper connection to the world around her. Randeep Hooda shines as Mahabir, her kidnapper, whose own troubled past flashes back as the journey progresses. Imtiaz Ali's direction and the film's registering soundtrack make Highway an exploring tale of trauma and healing.

4. Tamasha (2015)

Ranbir Kapoor in this one delivers a tour de force performance as Ved, a man trapped in the monotony of his corporate life. During a trip to Corsica, Ved meets Tara (Deepika Padukone), and together, they begin a journey of self-exploration and reinvention. Imtiaz Ali weaves together themes of identity, societal expectations, and the transformative power of storytelling with his magical craft of filmmaking.

5. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Love Aaj Kal is a contemporary take on romance and the complexities of love in the modern world. The film shows two love stories set in different time periods: one in the past and one in the present. Saif Ali Khan portrays Jai, a young man dancing between the complexities of love and commitment, while Deepika Padukone portrays Meera, his independent and career-driven girlfriend. Imtiaz Ali strongly contrasts the two narratives and the timeless nature of love amidst changing societal norms.

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

