Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award; son Abhishek, Randeep Hooda, AR Rahman and others attend event

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry. His impressive work of art is loved and admired by fans across the globe making.

Hence, on April 24, the actor was honored with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2024 at an event attended by stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, and others.

Amitabh Bachchan receives the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is among the few actors who have led scores of films in his extensive and impressive film career. Often regarded as the mahanayak and the emperor of the Indian film industry, the actor was honored with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2024 on Wednesday, April 24 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha.

Among the other dignitaries who presented the star with the honor were Bollywood stars Shivangi Kolhapure, Randeep Hooda, Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman Maharashtra Bhushan 2023 winner Ashok Saraf. For his big day, the Piku actor can be seen wearing an ivory kurta pajama set paired with a multiple-colored shawl.

Take a look:

It was a huge moment for Big B to receive this award for his incomparable contribution to music, art, culture, and social work. Hence, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan made sure to be by the side of his inspirational father. In one image from the event, Junior Bachchan, wearing a navy-blue silk kurta, can be seen escorting his dad from the crowd of excited fans and guards. His loving gesture towards his father was highly lauded online. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Acclaimed Indian singer and musician AR Rahman also joined Big B on the stage. Rahman looked stylish as he wore an Indo-western outfit for the night. Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda went for a black suit with a matching shirt for the big event. Senior actress PC: Viral Bhayani, on the other hand, looked pretty in a pink saree.

According to reports, AR Rahman and Randeep Hooda were also honored with the annual award at the same event.

Take a look:

On the work front, Big B will be next seen sharing the screen with South star Prabhas and others in his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to ‘boss’ Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama look; Shweta-Navya are impressed