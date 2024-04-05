PICS: Randeep Hooda visits Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s birthplace in Bhagur; pens, 'Felt humbled and travelled back in time'

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande was theatrically released on March 22. The movie revolves around the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the early 1900s, till his death and the titular character is played by Randeep. The actor has been receiving praise and love for his amazing acting skills in the film. Days after the release of the film, Randeep visited the birthplace of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Bhagur, Nashik, met people, and also penned a heartwarming note.

Randeep Hooda felt humbled after visiting birthplace of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Randeep Hooda portrayed the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. On April 5, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared glimpses from his visit.

In the post, he can be seen meeting people, signing books about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and also posing with the idol of the Indian politician, activist, and writer.

Sharing the pictures, Hooda penned, "Visiting the birthplace of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar, whose life and story always shrouded by mystery, suspicion and controversy , first by the British and then after independence by Indian politicians and yet who doesn’t give up, keeps fighting by hook or by crook, keeps inspiring and influencing revolutionaries, keeps being relevant decades after he’s gone."

He further added, "One soaks in the energy of this place, where sacrifices and courage were rewarded with Kaala Paani and omission from glory, where the seeds of India’s first secret society were planted by the brothers with the last name …Savarkar (Indian Flag) Vande Mataram!"

Expressing his happiness over how the smarak has sold over a lakhs of books after the release of the film, Randeep added, "Felt humbled and travelled back in time. They have sold over a lakh books since the movie released. More people should come and visit the #VeerSavarkar smarak at Shivaji chowk Bhagur, Nashik."

Lin Laishram praises husband Randeep Hooda's performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

On March 24, Randeep's wife Lin Laishram shared a picture of herself with her husband and praised his performance in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

She wrote, "My heart brims with gratitude for this remarkable man, my husband, who has worn many hats in crafting the film. I won't even mention the struggle you went through making it. But my love, you deserve better, far beyond what words can express, and you stand as an inspiration to all. I'm proud of you. @randeephooda" Lin further added, "Please go watch the film with your friends and family it's not what you think it is"

After the film's release, fans took to their X handles and praised Randeep Hooda's film. One person wrote, "Hooda's performance is lauded for its authentic portrayal of Veer Savarkar, capturing the essence of his character and ideology. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarReview." Others were also seen dropping praiseworthy words for the film.

More about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is directed by Randeep Hooda and follows the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Savarkar was a top student in his university and started showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life. He created ripples through his strong thoughts on Abhinav Bharat, after which he traveled to Great Britain to learn their law, where he also wrote a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon became one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians across the globe, and consequently became the most wanted man for the Brits.

