13 best Sultan movie dialogues that pack a punch

Remember those inspiring Sultan movie dialogues about fighting spirit and never giving up? Well, the film itself embodies that message. Sultan is a powerful sports drama that will have you cheering and tearing up in equal measure.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie tells the story of Sultan Ali Khan (played by the one and only Salman Khan), a once-celebrated wrestler who's fallen on hard times. Battling personal demons and past failures, Sultan must dig deep to find his fighting spirit and reclaim his glory in the ring.

Salman Khan delivers a powerhouse performance as the determined Sultan, while Anushka Sharma brings fire to the role of his love interest, who becomes his biggest supporter. Randeep Hooda also shines as Sultan's tough-love coach, pushing him to reach his full potential.

So, if you're looking for a movie that will inspire you to fight for your dreams, Sultan is a must-watch and here are some of the best Sultan dialogues for you!

13 best Sultan movie dialogues that will boost your motivation

1. Izzat aur guroor mein dhaage bhar ka pharak hove hai

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

The difference between respect and arrogance is as thin as a thread

2. Yeh haath nahi hatauda hai hatauda ... mooh pe pada na ... daant popcorn ki tarah bahar aa jayenge

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

These hands are like a hammer ... if it falls on your face ... then your teeth will come out like popcorn

3. Asli pehalwan ki pehchaan akhade mein nahi, zindagi mein hove hai ... taki jab zindagi tumhe patke toh tum phir khade ho ... aur aaisa daanv maro ki zindagi chitt ho jaye

Presenter - Salman Khan

A true fighter can be identified in life, and not in a fighting ring ... so that you get up again when life pushes you down ... and then play in such a way that life gets defeate

4. Agar tune aaj give up kiya ... toh shayad bahar se zinda reh jaye ... magar andar se mar jayega hamesha ke liye

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

If you give up today ... then may be you'll be alive from the outside ... but from within you'll be dead forever

5. Kahi baar dard ka ilaaj dard hi hove hai

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

Many a times the cure of pain is pain itself

6. Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta ... jab tak tum khud se na haar jao

Presenter - Salman Khan

No one can defeat you until ... you lose to yourself

7. Sab yeh sochte hai ki hero woh hota hai joh jeetta hai ... mera yeh manana hai ki hero woh hai joh haarta hai ... kyun ki wohi jaanta hai jeetne ki asli value

Presenter - Randeep Hooda

Everyone thinks that the one who wins is a hero ... but I believe that the one who loses is a hero ... since only he knows the real value of winning.

8. Sapne dekhna achi baat hai ... par kahi baar unke peeche daudte daudte na apne peeche choot jaate hai

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

It's good to see dreams ... but many a times in running behind them you tend to leave your dear ones behind

9. Manne lage hai ki angrezi mein ladki jaldi pate hai ... I love you bolo aur uske baad seedha kiss hove hai

Presenter - Salman Khan

I feel that a girl can be impressed faster when you talk in English ... just say I love you and then a kiss happens right after that

10. (Khud ko Shahrukh Khan samjhe hai ke?) ... Shahrukh ka mazaak mat udhao ... manne bahut pasand hai ... jab woh ladki ke aankh mein aankh daalke dekhe hai na toh andhi ladki bhi patt jaave hai

Presenter - Salman Khan

(Do you think you're Shahrukh Khan?) ... Don't make fun of Shahrukh ... I like him a lot ... when he looks into the eyes of a girl, then even a blind girl will fall for him.

11. Yeh joh tumhari society hai na ... is mein aaj bhi ladkiyan ghunghat ke peeche janam leve hai aur wahin mar jaave hai

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

In this society of yours ... even today girls are born behind a veil and they die right there

12. Har kamyaab insaan ke paache ek chori hose ... aur haare huye insaan ke paache bhi ek chori hose ... par haare huye insaan ke paache koi nahi khada hota

Presenter - Unknown

There is a woman behind every successful man ... and there is a woman also behind every unsuccessful man ... but no one stands behind an unsuccessful man

13. Maine usse ladte huye dekha hai ... uske zor mein hosh hai aur hosh mein josh hai ... jeetna uska shauk nahi, uski aadat hai ... aur harana uski aadat nahi, uska hunar hai ... uski aankh mein bijli aur baazu mein dum hai ... uska ek daav, dus ke barabar hai

Presenter - Parikshit Sahni

I've seen him fighting ... in his power there is an awareness and in his awareness there is passion ... winning is not is hobby, it's his habit ... and defeating is not his habit, it's his talent ... there is lightning in his eyes and strength in his arms ... his one punch is equal to ten punches.

Sultan movie dialogues and the film itself is more than just wrestling moves and adrenaline-pumping matches. It's a story about redemption, resilience, and the power of love. The film's impactful storyline, captivating performances, and powerful message resonate deeply with audiences. The soundtrack, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, featuring hits like Jag Ghoomeya and Sultan, perfectly complements the film's emotional journey.

