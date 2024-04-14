Randeep Hooda REACTS to Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz's demise in Lahore; pens 'Thank you ‘Unknown Men’

Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He has been playing several different characters and receiving praise for every role. Recently, the actor was seen in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Amidst the success of the film, Randeep came across the demise news of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, the killer of Martyr Sarabjit Singh. The actor played the role of Sarabjt Singh in the biopic, Sarbjit.

Randeep Hooda calls it Karma as killer of Martyr Sarabjit Singh was shot dead

On April 14, taking to his X (formerly Twitter account) handle, Randeep Hooda reacted to the death news of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, the killer of Martyr Sarabjit Singh.

He wrote, "KARMA. Thank you ‘Unknown Men’ Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam , today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served"

Have a look:

According to Free Press Journal, Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Lahore, Pakistan on Sunday (April 14). Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital, where he failed to resist the pain of his injuries and passed away.

For the unversed, Sarabjit Singh died on June 26, 2013, after being assaulted by inmates including Amir Sarfaraz Tamba inside Kot Lakhpat Jail for almost a week. He was kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore for 23 years.

About the film Sarbjit

Randeep Hooda starrer Sarbjit, the biopic of Sarabjit Singh was released in 2016. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Darshan Kumar, and Richa Chadha, among others. The film directed by Omung Kumar shows Sarbjit inadvertently crossing the Indo-Pak border while drunk and is captured by the Pakistan army. Dalbir, his sister, is fighting for justice and proving her brother's innocence.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed by Randeep, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar follows the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Savarkar is a top student in his university and starts showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life. He creates ripples through his strong thoughts on Abhinav Bharat, after which he travels to Great Britain to learn their law, where he also writes a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon became one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians across the globe, and consequently became the most wanted man for the Brits. The film was received well by the audience and was released on March 22, 2024.

