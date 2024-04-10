13 Highway dialogues that will liberate your pain and heal all wounds

Imtiaz Ali is a master of storytelling. In 2014, Ali gifted the world with a cinematic gem titled Highway that starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in lead roles and was hailed for its raw intensity and vulnerability. A significant element that added depth to the film was its dialogues. The Highway dialogues were filled with a range of emotions, from pain to liberation.

Let's look at some of the best Highway dialogues that contribute to the soul of this Imtiaz Ali masterpiece:-

1. “Jahan se tum mujhe laaye ho, mein wahan wapas nahi jaana chahti. Jahan bhi le ja rahe ho, wahan pahunchna nahi chahti. Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho.”

This warm confession of Veera to Mahabir is an indirect statement of hope and that not all journeys need a destination. Life is meant to be on wheels and that’s the beauty of this Highway dialogue.

2. “Mai humesha kehti thi na, ki mai bhaag jaungi yahan se, mujhe sheher mein nahi rehna. Sab kehte hai, bhaagta koi nai hai, shayad mai bhi nai bhaagti, agar Mahabir mujhe kidnap karke nai le gaya hota. Mai jaa chuki hoon, abhi mai wapas nahi aa sakti.”

This is a word of realization that whatever has happened to Veera, she’s at peace with it. No drama and no surrendering to what she has been through. She wishes to go with the flow.

3. “No, I will not be sensible. I am stupid and I will remain stupid. Beta, ghar ke bahar jaao toh humesha careful rehna. Ladki ko toh humesha careful rehna chahiye bahar. Par yeh kyu nai bataya, ki mujhe ghar ke andar bhi careful rehna hai. Aap logo sey bhi bachke rehna hai. Yeh kyu nai kaha? Yaha toh mai ekdum exposed thi, ghar mai thi mai. Toh mujhe nai hona sensible, mai bewakoof hoon, mai kharab hoon, magar mai aap logo main sey ek nai hoon.”

This Alia Bhatt Highway dialogue was a part of the monologue where Alia Bhatt’s character confessed to her family about what she has been through inside the four walls. She broke into immense emotions when a person told her to act sensibly and not be bad or stupid. Here what she said is one of the best Highway dialogues.

4. “Ajeeb baat hai, kidnap ho gayi, par waha aazaad thi, aur yahan jail mei.”

Another Highway dialogue that was filled with irony and contrast.

5. "Yeh duniya bohot hi galat hai... Aur yeh jo freedom hai na, isse main pakadna chahti hoon."

Alia Bhatt's character, Veera, expresses her desire for freedom which is itself a recurring theme in Highway. Veera's quest to break free from societal norms was one of those elements that the cinemagoers found largely relatable.

6. "Jab hum chhote the, toh bade hone ki badi jaldi thi. Ab bade hain toh realize hua, achhe the hum chhote the."

This Highway dialogue was a reflection by Veera on the innocence and simplicity of childhood versus the complexities of adult life that many related with.

7. "Yahaan chain se jeene nahi dete, par yehi ek jagah hai jahan marne nahi denge."

Randeep Hooda's character, Mahabir, delivers this line in the film and this Highway dialogue beautifully captures the paradoxical relationship between him and Veera.

8. "Pata hai, pehli baar I feel ho rahi hai ki main kuch kar sakti hoon. Khud ke liye."

When finally Veera escapes her past and the place that held her soul in a cage, this Highway dialogue becomes even more special for the film’s narrative.

9. "Main pehli baar apne aap ko paa rahi hoon, khush hoon. Simple."

Veera's realization of happiness in her newfound freedom is one of those Highway dialogues that beautifully portrays self-discovery and joy.

10. "Iss safar mein dard bhi hai, healing bhi hai."

This Highway dialogue talked about the dual nature of Veera's journey which was filled with both suffering and healing.

11. "Pata hai, jab main chhoti thi, tab bhaag jaati thi. Ab badi ho gayi hoon, phir bhaag rahi hoon. Par lagta hai, ab mujhe pata hai main kis se bhaag rahi hoon, kis se nahi."

Veera's dialogue hinted at her evolution from running away aimlessly to understanding what she truly seeks liberation from.

12. "Main always sochti thi ki main akeli hoon... lekin ab mujhe ehsaas hua, main akeli kafi hoon."

This was Veera's moment of self-realization where she seemingly recognized her own strength and worth.

13. "Zindagi se bada koi school nahi, sapna koi teacher nahi."

Mahabir in this Highway dialogue confessed to realizing that life and dreams are the greatest educators.

Imtiaz Ali's Highway was not just a journey across the roads of India; it was an exploration of freedom and the discovery of oneself amidst the chaos. Highway dialogues are indeed something that can give you a sense of healing and liberation.

