Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer Don 3 to go on floors next year? Here's all we know

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to entertain the fans as new-age Don in Don 3 and the excitement around the film is huge. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is currently in pre-production but the fans can't wait to see how Ranveer and Kiara take forward the iconic roles earlier played by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Now the latest we hear is that the film is all set to go on floors next year.

Don 3 is all set to go on floors next year?

According to India Today's latest report, an industry source has informed that the Don 3's schedule is on track and the team will start shooting it from next year. "Don 3 was always intended to get on the floors in 2025. The prep has been planned accordingly." quoted the source.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar who is directing the film had earlier shared with the publication that he will start his next film as an actor in July this year.

More about Don 3

Don 3 is the much anticipated 3rd instalment of the Don franchise. The first part of the franchise starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan released in 2006 followed by a sequel titled Don 2 in 2011. Don 3 will see Ranveer Singh taking over the franchise in the title role while Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead which was earlier played by PC.

Interestingly, Don (2006) was a modern-age remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don which was written by Farhan Akhtar's father and veteran writer Javed Akhtar along with Salim Khan.

Last year when Don 3 with Ranveer in the lead was announced, the actor took to social media and wrote a heartfelt letter on feeling proud to be a part of the Don dynasty which read as, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty."

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham 3 which is the 3rd part of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Ranveer will be coming back as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the Rohit Shetty directorial which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Singham 3 is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Ranveer is also expected to be a part of the upcoming superhero film Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers. Are you excited for his lineup?