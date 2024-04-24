7 best Disha Patani movies to add spice to your weekend binge-watch
Disha Patani's movies showcase her talent and versatility, highlighting her impressive rise in the industry despite her relatively short career. Check out some of her best movies here!
Disha Patani, a name synonymous with captivating beauty and a screen presence that commands attention, has carved her niche in Bollywood. Her journey began with Telugu cinema, but Disha Patani movies quickly transitioned her to Hindi films, where she impressed audiences with her versatility.
From action-packed sequences in films like Yodha and Malang to the captivating mystery in Ek Villain Returns, Disha Patani movies have showcased her ability to own the screen in diverse roles. Her undeniable charm and charisma have won her a legion of fans, making her one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood today.
7 best Disha Patani movies that you can’t afford to miss
Yodha
- Cast: Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rasshii Khanna
- Director: Pushkar Ojha
- IMDB Rating: 6.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release year: 2024
- Where to watch: Theater
Sidharth Malhotra is Arun, a daredevil rescuer in an elite Indian team saving lives on impossible missions. His wife Raashii Khanna worries he'll never come home. A failed rescue tears them apart, forcing Arun to question everything. Can he clear his name and become the hero he was meant to be? Yodha is action, suspense, and a fight for love and country!
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
- Cast: Disha Patani, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Kumud Mishra
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Sport, Thriller
- Release year: 2016
- Where to watch: Hotstar
Get ready to be inspired by the story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary Indian cricketer! MS Dhoni: The Untold Story takes you on his incredible journey, from a small-town kid to a cricketing superstar. Sushant Singh Rajput shines as Dhoni, showing his struggles and triumphs along the way.
You'll also meet Dhoni's first girlfriend, Priyanka, played by Disha Patani, adding a touch of romance to the story. This movie isn't just about cricket - it's about chasing your dreams, no matter where you come from. Get ready for some amazing performances, captivating storytelling, and maybe even a few tears (of joy, of course!)
Malang
- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvRam
- Director: Mohit Suri
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release year: 2020
- Where to watch: Netflix
Buckle up for Malang, a Bollywood ride that's not for the faint of heart! This movie dives into the dark side of love and revenge, with twists and turns that will leave you guessing. Aditya Roy Kapur stars as Advait, a guy caught up in a whirlwind of passion and vengeance with the stunning Disha Patani as Sara.
Disha absolutely kills it as this free spirit with a mysterious past. Get ready for a gripping story, gorgeous visuals, and maybe a little edge-of-your-seat action – Malang will definitely keep you entertained!
Baaghi 2
- Cast: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar
- Director: Ahmed Khan
- IMDB Rating: 2.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller
- Release year: 2020
- Where to watch: Hotstar
Hold onto your popcorn for Baaghi 2, a Bollywood action bonanza! Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie, a super-soldier on a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl, played by the gorgeous Disha Patani. This isn't your average damsel in distress situation though, Disha's character Neha is full of surprises.
As Ronnie dives into the dark and dangerous world of the kidnappers, he uncovers shocking secrets and has to face some seriously bad guys. Get ready for mind-blowing stunts, a gripping story, and a whole lot of action that will keep you glued to the screen!
Ek Villain Returns
- Cast: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Karishma Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh
- Director: Mohit Suri
- IMDB Rating: 4.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance
- Release year: 2022
- Where to watch: Netflix
Calling all Bollywood thriller fans! Ek Villain Returns promises to be a rollercoaster ride. This sequel to the 2014 hit picks up where the first left off but with a whole new story and a killer cast. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria are bringing the action, and Disha Patani's mysterious role is adding major intrigue.
Director Mohit Suri is known for his suspenseful stories, so get ready to be glued to your seat while watching Ek Villain Returns.
Kung Fu Yoga
- Cast: Disha Patani, Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur, Aarif Rahman
- Director: Stanley Tong
- IMDB Rating: 5.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: YouTube
Calling all Jackie Chan fans! Get ready for a laugh-out-loud adventure with Kung Fu Yoga. Jackie stars as Jack, a super cool archaeologist who joins forces with the brilliant Indian professor Ashmita (played by the amazing Disha Patani) to hunt down some lost treasure.
This action-comedy throws them all over the world, facing crazy challenges and hilarious bad guys. Disha totally shines as Ashmita, bringing some serious smarts and sass to the team. So if you're looking for a movie with epic stunts, laugh-until-you-cry moments, and a global treasure hunt, Kung Fu Yoga is your jam!
Radhe
- Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff
- Director: Prabhu Deva
- IMDB Rating: 1.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Comedy
- Release Year: 2021
- Where to Watch: Zee5
Get ready for some action! In Radhe, Salman Khan plays a tough cop and is back on the case. The city's in trouble, crawling with drugs thanks to a new bad guy. But Radhe's not your average cop – he's got his own unique style of bringing down the bad guys.
Forget following all the rules, this time it's all about getting justice his way. Radhe movie is actually a remake of a South Korean flick called The Outlaws, but trust me, it's got that Bollywood twist we all love!
So, if you're looking for a Bollywood actress who can light up the screen with both her beauty and acting chops, then Disha Patani movies are definitely something to watch. With her diverse filmography and ever-growing talent, she's sure to keep audiences entertained for years to come!
