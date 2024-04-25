Operation Trident: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production company announces their new project

Farhan Akhtar is not just an ace actor but also a writer, director, and producer. With his team of skilled people in his production company, Excel Entertainment, he has backed several hit movies, from Dil Chahta Hai to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

His production house announced their new project, Operation Trident, a while ago. Read on to learn more!

Is Farhan Akhtar going to produce a war film?

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have again narrowed down a project they are happy to produce under the banner of their production house. A while ago, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Excel Entertainment announced they are coming up with Operation Trident.

Sharing multiple images from the launch event that was held at Nausena Bhavan in New Delhi, the handle wrote, “Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia, presents Operation Trident. The film is based on the #IndianNavy’s daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come.”

Take a look:

Their post further read, "The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhavan #NewDelhi, in presence of Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia)"

Farhan Akhtar’s films as a producer

The son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar was born with the ability to write stories and bring them to life. Hence, he entered the Indian film industry in 2001 with the film Dil Chahta Hai, which he wrote, directed, and produced. It was followed by films like Don: The Chase Begins Again until he debuted as an actor with Rock On, which was also backed by his production house.

Since then, along with his partner Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar has financially backed many movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Fukrey 3 and the recent coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

