7 summer work outfits inspired from celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Summer is here, and that means it’s time to update your work wardrobe with cool and comfortable outfits that are perfect for the warmer weather. Whether you are heading to the office or working remotely, it’s essential to stay stylish while staying comfortable. If you are looking for summer work outfit inspiration? Look no further than Bollywood! Our favorite celebs know how to rock the perfect balance of style and professionalism, even in the scorching heat. Here are some easy to wear summer office outfits inspired by 7 Bollywood stars that will keep you cool and chic all day long

Bralette, Blazer & Denim jeans- perfect balance of casual and classy

If you have a casual day at the office you can pair an ensemble like Ananya Panday. An oversized blazer over bralette and denim jeans can definitely work as a stylish and modern work outfit. Opt for classic blazers like black and grey or you can also pick a checked blazer that will help you maintain a professional look. You can choose a bralette in white or black color or if not bralette you can also pick a tank top. Opt for dark wash or black denim that will fit well.

Pinstriped pants & waistcoat-classic with modern twist

A blue pinstriped pantsuit like Janhvi Kapoor can be a great choice for a summer office outfit, provided that the fabric is lightweight and breathable. While blue is a classic color for pinstriped suits, you can choose a lighter shade of blue or any pastel color to create a fresh and summery look. To complement your look, opt for open toe sandals or slingback heels to feel comfortable throughout the day.

Floral dress: a breath of fresh air for your summer work wardrobe

Floral dresses can indeed be a stylish choice for office wear, especially during the summer season when you want to add a touch of freshness to your wardrobe. You can opt for dresses in small or medium sized floral patterns and dresses with modest length like Kriti’s. A-Line dresses or wrap dresses are universally flattering and suitable for the office.

Classic white and denim: a classic staple

A classic combination of denim jeans and a white top can be a versatile and stylish option for summer workwear. If you are looking for cues on how to style it, take a leaf from Samantha Ruth Pabhu’s style book. Opt for classic denim jeans in dark wash and pair them with a crisp white top and white T-shirt for a fresh and polished look. You can choose a button-down shirt or flowy blouse for feminine touch. Opt for closed-toe pumps, loafers, or block heels in neutral colors that complement your outfit

All white summer dress

Breezy dresses can be an excellent choice for summer office wear. A white dress like Kareena Kapoor is one of the options you can pick . White dresses exude a clean, crisp look perfect for an office environment and also portray professionalism while keeping you cool and comfortable. It can be paired with black blazer for a more formal look or opted for statement jewellery, heels and ballerina flats for a more fashion forward look. These dresses require minimal effort and can become one of your best work wardrobe staples.

Skirt set: a cool, stylish summer pick

A skirt set like Kiara can be a classic choice for work wear. Select a blazer and skirt that makes you feel comfortable. You can pick from classic options like navy, black, grey or brown like Kiara. Or you can also opt for subtle patterns like pinstripes or checks to create a balanced look. With such a skirt set you can go for closed-toe heels, wedges, or loafers in neutral colors that coordinate with your outfit and provide all-day comfort. You can also pair a pencil skirt with a blazer as they are classic pieces for workwear.

Button down shirt & flared pants; cool summer and work casuals

Pairing a shirt with flared pants like Alia can create a stylish and professional office work wear look.You can opt for a classic button-down shirt in solid color and choose high waisted pants so that it can elongate your legs and create a flattering silhouette. Tuck in the shirt for a neat look and you can opt for delicate jewellery or a classic look to complete the look. This could be a great addition to your workwear wardrobe.

