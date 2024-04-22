Ranveer Singh files FIR against AI-generated Deepfake video promoting political party amid Loksabha elections

Many actors have fallen prey to the Deepfake video trend that has taken over the internet. Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan and now Ranveer Singh’s fake video has gone viral on social media. Recently, his Deepfake video promoting a political party was doing the rounds on the internet after which he reacted on the same on his social media.

And now if the latest reports are to be believed then the Bajirao Mastani actor has filed an FIR against the AI-generated Deepfake video and the complaint has been lodged for further investigation by Cyber Crime Cell.

Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson issues official statement

Ranveer Singh had recently visited Varanasi along with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra for a fashion show. A video of him giving an interview and supporting a political party was going viral. although the video seems genuine, the audio was of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor. In a recent development regarding the generation and circulation of the Deepfake video, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh confirmed filing a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by Cyber Crime Cell.

Issuing an official statement, the spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated Deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”.

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on his viral Deepfake video promoting political party

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Ranveer Singh who recently became a victim of the Deepfake AI, reacted to his fake video promoting a political party. On his Instagram Story, he wrote in capital letters, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (skull emoji).”

Take a look:

Aamir Khan’s Deepfake video promoting a political party

Before Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan’s Deepfake video promoting a political party in an ad campaign was going viral. After this, the actor’s spokesperson issued an official statement and wrote, “As per the official statement received from the spokesperson of the actor, it is said that the PK actor has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. The statement further said, “He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.” He too filed an FIR against the video.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer has an exciting line-up of projects. He is gearing up for the release of Singham Again where the cast also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Ranveer also has Don 3 in the pipeline co-starring Kiara Advani.

