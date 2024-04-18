Aamir Khan’s fake political video: Mumbai Police files FIR against unidentified individual; details inside

Aamir Khan recently made it to the headlines after a video of him went viral on the internet. In the video, which was an ad campaign of a political party, the PK star could be seen warning his fans against the ‘jumlas’. Recently the official spokesperson of the actor released a statement against this video and now as per the latest news, Mumbai Police has taken action by registering an FIR.

Complaint filed by Aamir Khan’s office

As per reports in NewsX, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified individual after Aamir Khan’s deepfake video promoting a political party went viral. It is reported that the case has been registered at Khar Police Station by the actor’s office. This case invokes charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Information Technology Act.

In the 31-second-long video, Aamir Khan can be heard saying that every citizen in India is a 'lakhpati'. The end frame of the video features an image of the Congress party symbol, with a text saying 'Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.' The same is heard in the background audio.

Official statement from Aamir Khan’s spokesperson

As per the official statement received from the spokesperson of Aamir Khan, it is said that the PK actor has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. The statement further said, “He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”

“We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.”

