Renuka Shahane Birthday: When actress shared everyone wanted her to marry their brothers after Salman Khan- Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Renuka Shahane turned a year wiser and even more charming on October 7, 2024. On her birthday, we take a nostalgic look back as it has been three decades since the film’s release, yet fans continue to remember and cherish her as the ideal bhabhi. Renuka played Salman Khan’s sister-in-law in Rajshri Productions' family drama. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Renuka revealed that everyone wanted their brother to marry her.

Kapil asked her whether she was offered bhabhi’s roles after the film or started getting wedding proposals. “Bhabhi ke role,” she quickly replied, adding, “Sab apne bhai ki shaddi mujhse karwana chah rahe the (Everyone wanted their brother to marry me).”

Sharma then praised Renuka for her portrayal of Pooja, saying that she set the standard for how people expected a bhabhi to be. He humorously added that when his own sister-in-law first came to their home, he found himself wondering why she wasn’t behaving like Renuka Shahane’s character.

Shahane shared her experience filming the iconic scene in Hum Aapke Hain Koun where her character falls down the stairs and suffers a fatal injury. When Kapil Sharma asked if she was concerned about getting hurt during the shoot, Renuka explained that director Sooraj Barjatya had specially created a staircase made of sponge for her safety.

She added that he would check on her every couple of minutes to ensure she was fine. She humorously mentioned that the staircase was so soft that she actually enjoyed rolling down it and had to consciously act to portray pain.

In a previous interview with IANS, Renuka expressed that she often felt "trapped" in the image of Pooja bhabhi from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She explained that the character left such a strong impression on audiences that many expected her to behave like Pooja in real life.

Renuka noted that, unlike her on-screen persona, she experiences a range of emotions—she gets angry, feels curious, and doesn’t always have a perfect smile. She shared that people would sometimes comment that Pooja bhabhi would never speak like she does, to which she would reply that it’s because she is Renuka, not Pooja bhabhi.

