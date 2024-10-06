Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to have a love triangle in future Stree x Bhediya film? Director Amar Kaushik reveals

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the Stree 2 song Khoobsurat was loved by cinema enthusiasts, prompting many to envision a crossover love triangle involving Stree, Bhediya, and Kriti Sanon. While theories are circulating, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik recently addressed the possibility of a romantic storyline between Bhaskar, Anika, and Stree, and whether it could unfold in the near future.

During an appearance on Men of Culture, the host asked Kaushik if there is any possible love story between Varun Dhawan's character Bhaskar from Bhediya and Shraddha Kapoor from Stree as shown in a song in Stree 2, to which he said, "Yes, there is a dialogue that Varun says: 'wo bhi powerful, main bhi powerful.' To which the host asks, 'Is it serious? Aage chal ke kuch ho sakta hai?' to which the Stree 2 director says, 'Dekho, ho bhi sakta hai, nahi bhi ho sakta hai.'"

The interviewer further added that there could be a love triangle later on because Rajkummar Rao's character is mortal, so we don’t know what will happen there. On the other hand, she (Stree) is a supernatural force or Kriti Sanon might show up in between, saying, 'What are you doing here?' (to Bhediya) or some new character might come in.

In the meantime, the latest installment from the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Stree 2, is generating considerable buzz. With remarkable box office numbers, the film has established itself as one of the top releases of 2024. Additionally, Varun Dhawan’s 2022 movie Bhediya plays a crucial role in this universe and is set to receive a sequel.

Due to the films' interconnected nature and the cameo appearances across the series, fans are left wondering what the future holds.

During an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rao was asked about the potential of Stree 3, he revealed that director Amar Kaushik already has a basic concept in mind. He expressed confidence that it would definitely be produced and emphasized their aim to make it even better than the first two parts of Stree.

In addition to Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

