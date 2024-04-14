Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan breaks silence on firing incident outside Bandra home; says ‘no need to worry’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family woke up to the scary gunshots fired at his home. The shocking news left all the actor’s fans and well-wishers worried. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Bandra Police have registered a case against unknown individuals and are investigating into the matter. In addition to this, security has also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence. Recently, Salman’s father Salim Khan has reacted to the unfortunate events.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to the gunfire incident

Hours after the alarming incident of gunshots fired at Salman Khan’s house, the legendary screenwriter and actor’s father Salim Khan broke his silence on the matter. He assured that there was nothing to be worried about as he opined that shooters wanted to have publicity.

“There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry,” he said while speaking with CNN News 18. While the actor is yet to react to the incident, the latest updates on the matter have kept fans intrigued.

Rahul Kanal shares update with paps about Salman Khan's well-being

On the other hand, a while back, Salman Khan’s close friends and politicians Baba Siddique and Rahul Narain Kanal also visited the star following the alarming incident. While exiting the Galaxy Apartments, Rahul was surrounded by the paparazzi as they inquired him about the actor’s well-being. While he walked towards his car, the cameramen asked him, “Abhi bhai kaise hain (How is bhai now)?” In response to this, he remarked, “Dua hai upar vale ki (It is almighty’s blessings), Bhai is all good,” before getting into his car.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Mumbai Police has registered a case against the unknown individuals in the matter. The CCTV footage of the suspected shooters also surfaced in the day earlier. "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident,” said DCP Raj Tilak Roushan while speaking to ANI.

On the professional front, Salman Khan announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which is titled, Sikandar where he will be seen in the titular role.