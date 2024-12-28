Samay Raina feels friendship with Kusha Kapila is 'not same' after roasting her over divorce; says, 'Hope someday she and I can...'

Influencer and actress Kusha Kapila has become a household name on social media in recent times. Kusha went through a tough phase in her life when she announced her separation with former husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in 2023. A year later, the content creator participated on a roast show wherein she faced brutal jokes about her divorce with Zorawar, mainly by famous stand-up comedian Samay Raina. Samay now feels that his friendship with Kusha isn't the same and he hopes to share laughter with her someday.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, a Reddit user quizzed Samay Raina about his equation with Kusha Kapila after the roast. To which, Samay replied, "Friendship with Kusha is not the same, we rarely talk but I spoke to her recently and it was great! I am fond of her regardless. I hope someday she and i can laugh about everything openly but that day has time."

The comedian added that nonetheless, he is always rooting for Kusha's success.

In the same answer, Samay also spoke about not chasing controversies while stating that he is just being himself. The 27-year-old comedian admitted that he is learning to deal with it smoothly.

Check out a screenshot of the conversation here:

A month after the roast, Kusha Kapila released a statement on her YouTube community post while discussing her appearance on the show. She also dismissed being paid a "fat paycheque" to hear the insults on the show.

Kusha acknowledged that she should have requested a script, however, the 35-year-old content creator didn't do it as her friends were involved. The Thank You For Coming actress called it a "rookie mistake". Without mentioning Samay Raina, Kusha stressed that some jokes "dehumanized" her and were "shockingly unkind".

Kusha also pointed out if she hadn't let the makers release the episode, she would have been called a "coward and a crybaby".

Kusha Kapila participated in the first episode of Pretty Good Roast Show, a show created by Ashish Solanki. In the episode, stand-up comedians like Samay Raina, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Gurleen Pannu cracked jokes on Kusha. The episode was aired on June 9, 2024.

