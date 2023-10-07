Thank You For Coming EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Kapoor on film’s decent opening despite limited screens: ‘This movie has proved…’

Thank You For Coming released in theaters yesterday, on October 6, and has taken a decent opening at the box office despite limited screens. The Karan Boolani directorial stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, among others, and the women-led film has been garnering great reviews from audiences and critics alike. Rhea Kapoor, the producer of the film is overwhelmed to see the response that the film has been getting. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rhea said that the movie has proved that just because it’s a fun and feminine movie, doesn’t mean it lacks substance.

Rhea Kapoor on Thank You For Coming’s performance at box office on opening day

Thank You For Coming is off to a good start as it collected Rs 1.06 crore nett on Day 1 (Friday) in India. Considering its release in limited screens with just over 800 screens worldwide, the film has put together a healthy number for Day 1. Reacting to this, Rhea Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “It feels really good. We are just trying to make a place for young girls and boys to come and watch these movies, enjoy themselves, to escape, have fun and feel good about themselves. A lot of people will underestimate these films, won't give these films the value they deserve but I think with every step we want to keep proving them wrong, and want to take it further and further.”

She further added, “For me, the critical acclaim on this movie has been so overwhelming because it was always a case of, 'Oh, it’s a chick flick, leave your brain behind,' but this movie has proved that just because things are feminine and fun, doesn't mean they lack substance.”

Rhea Kapoor on potential for growth during weekend at box office

When asked if she sees potential for the film’s growth at the box office during the weekend, she said, “Yeah of course I do. I am really happy with the way the audience has reacted to the film, and that there are happy faces coming out of the cinema, there are claps and hooting and laughing. As a filmmaker, what else do you want? This is a story and concept and idea that has never been done. To be able to go out there with this unconventional star cast, and be able to get people to come out of their homes, check out this film and give this idea a chance, has been rewarding. Because there's no point doing the same thing as everybody else. Somebody's got to take the first step,” said Rhea.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming released in theaters worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

