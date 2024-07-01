Kusha Kapila reacts to Samay Raina’s roast on her divorce with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia: ‘Not my first time on the rodeo’

Influencer and actor Kusha Kapila encountered a difficult period on social media last year when she and her ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia announced their separation publicly. After their split, she opted to maintain a dignified silence regarding the matter.

However, recently, Kapila appeared on a roast show featuring a panel including Samay Rain, a renowned stand-up comedian, where the topic was revisited, prompting her to break her silence days after the show.

Kusha Kapila reacts to recent divorce roast

During an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account, a follower asked how she manages to handle brutal roasts, particularly those involving Samay. Kusha responded that she restricts mentions of ‘Samay Raina’, ‘Aashish Solanki’, and ‘dark humour’. She also mentioned she is still processing her divorce and might share her thoughts someday when she feels ready.

Kusha replied, “Not my first time on the rodeo. In the large scheme of things, nothing matters. Probably when I have processed all of it, will speak about it on a level-headed podcast (lol do we have any) or maybe never. We will see. This profile continues to be a safe space for my female and queer followers".



Kusha Kapila on her divorce announcement

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kusha Kapila shared that announcing her separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia was challenging. She mentioned that her father supported her through the decision, understanding her capability to make it. She described it as an emotional and private moment for their family.

She explained that she hadn't initially planned to announce the separation on the day she did, indicating they decided to post the statement on social media to ensure the information came directly from them.

Kusha Kapila on the work front

On the work front, Kusha has appeared in a couple of Bollywood movies including Thank You For Coming, Sukhee and Selfiee. She also appeared in the Indian reality TV series Social Currency which is available for streaming on Netflix

