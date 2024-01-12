Sanjay Dutt says he would like to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya: 'Zaroor jaayenge'

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. In his long career spanning several decades, the actor has been a part of several acclaimed films of all time. Recently, Dutt paid a visit to Gaya in Bihar to perform the pind daan of his parents. He also spoke about his plan to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sanjay Dutt on Ayodhya

On January 11th, Thursday, Sanjay Dutt was in the southern Bihar city of Gaya to perform the pind daan rituals for his parents. According to PTI, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor spoke to journalists outside the temple. He was asked about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which will be consecrated on January 22 this year. He said, “Bahut achchi baat hai, bahut achchi baat hai (it’s great, it’s great)".

Dutt then started chanting Jai Bhole and Jai Shri Ram as fans started cheering along with him from a distance. The actor was surrounded by security guards around that time. Earlier, at the airport, the actor was asked if he would be visiting Ayodhya. "Kyon nahin jayenge. Zaroor jaayenge (Definitely. Why not?)."

Sanjay Dutt performed pind daan in Gaya

Sanjay Dutt visited the Vishnupad temple in Gaya where he performed the pind daan for his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. The actor is seen performing the rituals in traditional attire.

Advertisement

A pind daan is a ritual in the Hindu religion that involves paying homage to the departed souls and the deceased. It is performed by the relatives of the deceased in three holy sites in Gaya city. They are the Phalgu River, Vishnupad Temple, and Akshay Vat tree. These rituals take around two to three hours to complete.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been invited to Ram temple inauguration

Several Bollywood celebrities have received invitations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event will take place on January 22nd. Names like Telugu star Chiranjeevi, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar have been invited.

Other actors including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Yash, and Rishab Shetty have also been invited for the big day. Apart from these, Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia (who played lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television serial Ramayan) have also been invited.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

Dutt was recently seen in the Tamil language action thriller film Leo starring Vijay. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also starred Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas. It turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

He will be next seen in the Telugu film Double Smart, the Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, and the Kannada action film KD - The Devil. Dutt is also doing Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and Arshad Warsi among others. The film is the third installment in the action comedy Welcome franchise and is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Its first look was released last year.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt visits Vishnupad Temple in traditional outfit; performs pind daan in Gaya for his parents: WATCH