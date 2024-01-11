Sanjay Dutt visits Vishnupad Temple in traditional outfit; performs pind daan in Gaya for his parents: WATCH

Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. He is the son of late Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. In a recent video, Sanjay was spotted visiting the Vishnupad Temple to perform pind daan for his late parents. The video is doing rounds on social media.

Sanjay Dutt offers pind daan for his late parents in Gaya

A video shared by ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Sanjay Dutt at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya. He was performing pind daan for his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt and his ancestors. His mother, Nargis Dutt, died in 1981 and he lost his father, Sunil Dutt, in 2005.

The actor can be seen performing the rituals wearing a white traditional outfit. Have a look:

Sanjay Dutt’s work front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film Leo, starring Vijay. The film also starred Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Antony Das in the film.

He also had a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which was released in September last year. Meanwhile, he will next be seen in the Telugu film Double Smart, the Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, and the Kannada film KD - The Devil.

Meanwhile, last year, the actor took to his social media account and said that he was waiting for Munna Bhai 3. On October 2nd, Sanjay Dutt took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a promo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming drama film 12th Fail. In the caption, he congratulated the makers and also mentioned Munna Bhai. Dutt wrote, "Film looking great sirji, praying it's a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai."

Chopra has served as the producer of both the Munnabhai films in the series, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, both films star Sanjay Dutt in the titular role and enjoyed commercial success. Over the past few years, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the third installment.

