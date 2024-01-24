Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in advanced stages of discussion with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a fresh love story set against the backdrop of war. In a treat for its fans, the wait is finally over as the makers have finally shouted from the rooftop and made the official announcement. Yes, you read it right! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film is titled, Love & War.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War to bring together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal

Today, on January 24, the much loved and magnum-opus director Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated the audience with the announcement of his next ‘epic-saga’ which is titled, Love & War. What piques everyone’s interest amongst the fans is the excellent casting which boasts of powerhouse of talents Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

The film is slated to hit the theaters next year on Christmas 2025. A while back, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and other team members took to social media and dropped the announcement poster. The text on the poster reads, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War”

It further reads, “See you at the movies! Christmas 2025”. Furthermore, the poster also possesses the signatures of the lead trio.

Take a look: