EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky is a love story in war backdrop

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in advanced stages of discussion with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for his next feature film. We also informed our readers on how the film in question is neither Inshallah nor Baiju Bawra, but a fresh subject that SLB wishes to make at this point of time. Soon after, the social media was flooded with denials from several publications but we now bring another exclusive update for our readers. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal is a love story set against the backdrop of War.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for an action love story

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time and this one falls right in the zone. It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The maverick filmmaker is looking to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film is an original love story set against the backdrop of War. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor," revealed a source close to the development.

Ranbir is excited for a reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

More details on the film have been kept under wraps for now, but the trio of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are excited to team up on this epic love story. "It's a great story that got all three stalwarts excited. It's a casting coup pulled off by SLB in such a short span, and that's purely based on the power of his screenplay. Rarely are 4 of the top names from the fraternity excited by the same subject and it has happened this time with SLB, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky signing on the project," the source added.

The film is essentially an action love story when we talk of genres and a new space for Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a director. The yet-untitled film will mark the reunion of SLB with Ranbir Kapoor after Sawaariya. Interestingly, SLB was initially planning to make Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but he decided to put that on hold and embark on a new journey with this love story against the war backdrop. All the character details are kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

