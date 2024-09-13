Shahid Kapoor was ‘really taken aback’ by Ishaan Khatter’s accent in The Perfect Couple, young actor recalls

Ishaan Khatter stepped into the industry as a child artist and worked his way up as an assistant director in films like Udta Punjab. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his American miniseries, The Perfect Couple. In an interview, Ishaan recalled his brother Shahid Kapoor was taken aback by his accent in the web show.

During an exclusive chat with News 18 Showsha, Ishaan Khatter recalled his family’s reaction to his recently released web series, The Perfect Couple. Sharing how his brother Shahid Kapoor reacted, Ishaan said, “I think he was really taken aback by the accent, which he was not expecting.” He further revealed that these were all the decisions he took with Susanne Bier, the director of The Perfect Couple when he was working with them at the location.

This is probably why no one knew what to expect and there was a positive surprise. Sharing how his mother, actress Neelima Azeem responded, the Phone Bhoot actor stated that she really loved him in the show which made him feel lovely.

However, he was quick to note, “I do take her criticism and her feedback seriously, beyond of course the fact that I feel she could be biased towards me because she’s my mom and I am a good son (laughs).” Expressing more about his mom, Khatter divulged that she is a very accomplished actor and artist herself. Therefore, she sees things with a very keen eye and she would have told him if he “hit a false note.” This is why he was relieved to hear good things from his mommy dearest.

For the unversed, The Perfect Couple is an American mystery drama miniseries adapted from the 2018 novel of the same name. It also stars international legends like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, and others. The show was premiered on September 5, 2024, on Netflix.

To refresh your memory, Ishaan made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's 2017 drama Beyond the Clouds and proved his acting prowess to the audience. Soon after, he shared the screen with debutant Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak which proved to be his first commercially successful film.

