Ishaan Khatter reveals his 'small apartment' bought by Shahid Kapoor felt like 'cage'; 'I lived there for 10 years'

Ishaan Khatter made his much-anticipated Hollywood debut with the series The Perfect Couple. Recently, in his latest interview, Ishaan opened up about his career progression and personal life. The actor revealed, "When I was 16, we moved to a small apartment, which my brother (Shahid Kapoor) was able to buy for us, so my mom and I lived there for 10 years; it had started to feel like a cage."

During a conversation with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan opened up about moving in and out of apartments recently. He stated that he changed apartments 17 times so far, and this was his first time alone. He recalled his teenage years when he lived with his mother and stated that when he was 16, he and his mother moved to Cozy Apartments on Yari Road, which his brother had bought for them. They lived there for 10 years, including during the lockdowns. He described the apartment as small, typical of many in Mumbai, and mentioned that along with his mother, two senior individuals, and two cats, the space eventually began to feel like a cage to him.

When asked if he enjoys having the house to himself, Ishaan mentioned that while he occasionally misses having company, he appreciates being at home for the first time in his life.

Meanwhile, fans appreciated Ishaan's portrayal of the groom's best friend in The Perfect Couple. During an interview with HeyUGuys, Ishaan discussed the series' plot, noting that, despite its humor and entertainment, the show contained significant drama.

In the same interview, the Khaali Peeli actor also spoke about his personal life and relationships and revealed that he was no longer single. He was asked if he would share details about his current relationship. He suggested that he had someone special in his life but preferred to keep his private life guarded, choosing not to reveal her identity.

Reflecting on his past relationships, he noted that he had been involved with someone less established than himself and was aware of how that dynamic affected his partners. He further mentioned that he couldn't control media attention or paparazzi, which made him more protective of his personal life.

