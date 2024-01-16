Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan already has abs at 11: 'Fitness is taken very seriously in my home'

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. We've been admiring her on the big screen for more than 20 years now, and her figure has remained consistently amazing. She has a true passion for working out and regularly practices Yoga, spreading awareness about its health benefits to her fans.

Currently, she is occupied with promoting her upcoming series, Indian Police Force, where she will be portraying a cop alongside Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. In a recent interview, she mentioned that her son Viaan is also a fitness enthusiast, which is truly inspiring.

Shilpa Shetty reveals son Viaan has got her genes

It's always been said that kids have a knack for picking things up quickly, and it seems like Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Raj Kundra is no exception. In a recent interview with ETimes, Rohit Shetty’s lady cop was asked if it was true that her son already has abs. The actress nodded and replied affirmatively. She thanked god and added that her son has got her genes. “Yesterday, I asked him if he finished his homework... he is going to be 12 in May and you know what he said to me? 'Yes mama, I went to the gym'. I said 'You better finish your homework! Gym ke liye bohut time hai (There's a lot of time before you start gymming)'.”

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty called Viaan a very beautiful soul. She quipped that he sees Raj and her working out so that is inculcated in his subconscious that it is important. Further talking about her husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa said, “He has also worked a lot on himself I think it's important to evolve and be a better version of yourself. And I'm so happy that health and fitness are taken very seriously in my home.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Shilpa Shetty talks about the best phase of her career

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty spoke about the most remarkable period in her career. She quipped that in her opinion, the present phase is truly the finest one due to the liberty she has in portraying a wide range of roles. She opined, “Itne utar chadhav dekhe hain maine. I think I’ve seen the highs, I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes with teaching you something. I think and believe that this is the best phase of my life as an actor. I’ve learnt so much. I’ve done diametrically different roles. I’ve had the courage to pick up the roles.”

The actress further divulged, “I think the first 20 years of my career just went in working without putting that much thought. We came from the 90s. I was working because I wanted to buy my first car, I wanted to move into a bigger house, came from a middle-class family and for a 17-year-old when you start out those things, the perspective is very different.”

“Today you are working because you want to, not because you need to, and so then your choice in movies are different. So today I feel like when I look back, I feel so proud that I was able to do a Sukhee and then kicka*s movie with this character in Indian Police Force,” she remarked.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty recalls working to buy new house and car; reflects on best phase of her career