Nishi Saxena is known for her stint in the superhit fictional show, Anupamaa, which has garnered affection from the audience since the very beginning of the show. In the show, the actress essays the role of Dimpy who is currently in a romantic relationship with Titu, played by Kunwar Amarjeet Singh.

Just a few hours ago, Nishi dropped a video where she can be seen spending some quality time with Amarjeet and Sudhanshu suspiciously stalking them. Scroll down to watch the hilarious video!

Sudhanshu Pandey is stalking Nishi Saxena And Kunwar Amarjeet Singh

Earlier today, Nishi Saxena dropped a video, where her on-screen father-in-law, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, suspiciously stalks Nishi on her romantic date with Amarjeet. In the video, Sudhanshu gives weird looks at the couple while they are engrossed in each other.

Well, not to worry much! The hilarious video turned out to be a BTS from the sets as the three of them were imitating a scene from the movie Dhadkan, while the song Dil Ne Ye Kha Hai Dil Se can be heard in the backdrop. Nishi imitates Shilpa Shetty, Amarjeet acts as Akshay Kumar, and Sudhanshu plays the role of that suspicious guy aka Suneil Shetty.

The actress, in a rhythmic tone, captioned the video as, “Ek vanraj hi hai jo apni bahu ke liye lahu baha sakta hai (Only Vanraj can do this much for her daughter-in-law).”

Fan reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, it grabbed everyone’s attention as it was so relatable to the current storyline of the show, where Dimpy is dating Titu after the death of her husband, Sagar Parekh aka Samar.

Fans couldn’t hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with fun-filled reactions. The first comment comes from Delnaaz Irani who wrote, “Sudanshu next should be a hard core comedy ..ull kill it.”

One of the users commented, “Woooooooow feeling so happy to see. Yr reel mein.” While another showed his excitement as his comment reads, “Yeh hoga toh maza hi aa jayega Vanraj Uncle ko dekhne ka.”

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is the leading television show right now, as it ranks number one at TRP. With the excellent storyline and cast, the show has become the number one choice of every house.

The cast of the show includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma, and many others.

